Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap have welcomed their daughter Alayia 3 months early but thankfully she is said to be in stable condition.

Alexis Skyy gave birth to Alayia, who has been placed in an incubator after reportedly weighing a little over 1 pound at birth. Alayia is stable according to The Shade Room. We’re told Fetty was by Alexis’ side the whole time and he’s still with her at the hospital. READ MORE

