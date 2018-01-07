9 O'Clock News
Kevin Gates Will Be Released From Prison Next Week

Posted 2 hours ago
Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction tells TMZ … Kevin’s scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months. Hess says Gates is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.

Remember Gates served 5 months in a Florida prison after he was sentenced for kicking a female in the chest. The day he was getting out of prison, an outstanding weapons-related warrant popped up, and he landed back in prison with a 30-month sentence.

  Kevin Gates is about to head to jail to start a six month sentence. Details below: According to Fox 13, a jury of six white women found the “2 Phones” rapper guilty yesterday after just two hours of deliberation. Kevin will spend 180 days in a Polk County jail and one-year probation, reportedly three times what prosecutors asked for from the judge. You’ll recall, the Baton Rouge rapper foolishly kicked 19-year-old Miranda Dixon in the chest during a performance at Rumors Night Club in Lakeland, Florida. He later said he kicked her because she kept grabbing his pants and ankles. The video of him kicking the woman went viral and he was charged with battery in September 2015. Kevin’s lawyer, Jose Baez (who represented Casey Anthony, sigh), tried to have the charges dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law, but that didn’t stick. Mr. Baez also accused the woman of lying about her injuries in order to get money. “Her credibility is to be questioned and you will not be able to beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt in this case believe her and that is why you should enter a verdict of not guilty in this case,” Mr. Baez said. READ MORE  

