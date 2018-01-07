Kevin Gates Will Be Released From Prison Next Week

1 reads Leave a comment
Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction tells TMZ … Kevin’s scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months. Hess says Gates is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.
Remember Gates served 5 months in a Florida prison after he was sentenced for kicking a female in the chest. The day he was getting out of prison, an outstanding weapons-related warrant popped up, and he landed back in prison with a 30-month sentence.
