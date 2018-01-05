KEVIN GATES: Coming Home Soon

Kevin Gates is coming home sooner than later.

TMZ reports the Baton Rouge rapper is set to be released next Wednesday after serving nine months on a weapons charge. The outlet spoke to an employee of the Illinois Department of Corrections and reports that “his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.” His discharge date without parole was also pushed up to January 2019, as noted by Uproxx.

The “2 Phones” rapper was sentenced in April 2017 to 30 months on a weapons charge. Gates had been serving a 180-day sentence beginning in October 2016 after he was convicted of misdemeanor battery for kicking a woman in the chest during a concert. Gates claimed self-defense and cited Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law. He was due to be released when the outstanding weapons warrant was discovered.

Fasho Thoughts:

While in prison, Gates kept his name alive by dropping the mixtape By Any Means 2 .

. Free Kevin Gates!

Kevin Gates has a really bright future ahead of him — if he can keep his nose clean.

