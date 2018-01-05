BROWNS: Perfect Season Parade Lines Up Some Dating Sites as Sponsors

BROWNS: Perfect Season Parade Lines Up Some Dating Sites as Sponsors

CLEVELAND– There are two new sponsors for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.”

The parade, honoring the Cleveland Browns’ winless season, is set for Saturday at noon around FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chris McNeil, the parade’s organizer, has also turned the event into a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

FarmersOnly.com and Curves Connect, both dating websites, pledged $8,000 to the food bank, McNeil said. That equals 32,000 meals to people in need.

McNeil said the estimated cost for the parade is between $8,000 and $9,000, which covers security, restrooms and medical personnel.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

