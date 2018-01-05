BROWNS: Perfect Season Parade Lines Up Some Dating Sites as Sponsors

CLEVELAND– There are two new sponsors for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.”

The parade, honoring the Cleveland Browns’ winless season, is set for Saturday at noon around FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chris McNeil, the parade’s organizer, has also turned the event into a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

FarmersOnly.com and Curves Connect, both dating websites, pledged $8,000 to the food bank, McNeil said. That equals 32,000 meals to people in need.

McNeil said the estimated cost for the parade is between $8,000 and $9,000, which covers security, restrooms and medical personnel.

Cleveland-based dating site @farmersonly has joined Excedrin as a sponsor of the 0-16 “Perfect Season” Browns parade that will take place Saturday around the team’s stadium. Here is one of their ads. pic.twitter.com/iDt6CklfbH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 3, 2018

