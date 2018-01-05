Quavo & Nicki Minaj Premiere New Video “She For Keeps”

0 reads Leave a comment
Watch Nicki Minaj & Quavo’s new video for “She For Keeps”
If you remember way back in August, Quavo & Nicki Minaj were spotted secretly shooting a music video for their collab “She For Keeps.” At the time, it was rumored that the song would be a single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, but it turned out that the song actually saw life on Quality Control’s compilation project that dropped last month called Control The Streets Vol. 1.
Watch full video below:
