Quavo & Nicki Minaj Premiere New Video “She For Keeps”

Posted 49 mins ago
Watch Nicki Minaj & Quavo’s new video for “She For Keeps”

If you remember way back in August, Quavo & Nicki Minaj were spotted secretly shooting a music video for their collab “She For Keeps.” At the time, it was rumored that the song would be a single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, but it turned out that the song actually saw life on Quality Control’s compilation project that dropped last month called Control The Streets Vol. 1.

F O R K E E P S

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Watch full video below:

