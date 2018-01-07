A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Say A” – (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

3 reads Leave a comment
The Bigger Artist, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie drops his new video for his popular track “Say A” off his latest album drop “The Bigger Artist.” Watch how A-Boogie takes animation and uses it to tell a story combined with live action during a speed chase kicking it with a model riding beside him, cruising in his Ferrari. Watch The video adventure “Say A” directed by Michael Garcia below.
Adidas Originals Chinese New Year Pack
1. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 1 of 8
2. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 2 of 8
3. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 3 of 8
4. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 4 of 8
5. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 5 of 8
6. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 6 of 8
7. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 7 of 8
8. adidas Originals Chinese New Year PackSource:Courtesy of adidas Originals 8 of 8
