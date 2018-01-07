Music & Entertainment
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Say A” – (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

The Bigger Artist, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie drops his new video for his popular track “Say A” off his latest album drop “The Bigger Artist.” Watch how A-Boogie takes animation and uses it to tell a story combined with live action during a speed chase kicking it with a model riding beside him, cruising in his Ferrari. Watch The video adventure “Say A” directed by Michael Garcia below.

 

 

Photos