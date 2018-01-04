Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

WHITE HOUSE: Personal Cell Phones Banned in West Wing

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Trump administration has taken new measures to prevent sensitive and potentially embarrassing information from being leaked to the media by banning the use of personal cell phones inside the West Wing.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said this morning, “The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration. Therefore, starting next week, the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing. Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people.”

President Trump has long-believed that information was being leaked to the media from within his administration. The cell phone ban announcement also comes a day after excerpts from Michael Wolff‘s forthcoming book, Fire and Fury, were released revealing infighting and dysfunction inside the administration. (Politico)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Trump has apparently been calling for this ban for a long time.
  • The White House had concerns that chief of staff John Kelly‘s phone was compromised.
  • If the White House is concerned about information getting out, it should seriously consider getting Trump off Twitter.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

6 photos Launch gallery

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

Continue reading WHITE HOUSE: Personal Cell Phones Banned in West Wing

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

June 14th is a very interesting day for America. Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump’s birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday. But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump’s birthday.

banned , cell phones , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , In , personal , West Wing , White House

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 day ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 3 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos