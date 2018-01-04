#WTFasho Would You Jump 1400 Off A Cliff???
Written By: Don Juan Fasho
Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads Leave a comment
No. Just no. Some dude wore a GoPro camera as he performed a world-record 1400-foot cliff jump.
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
@BrunoMars & @iamcardib #finesse hear it on @wiznationcincy #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp instagram.com/p/Bdh3EygAuiT/1:23 pm - 04 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Taking your calls on @wiznationcincy You know it’s time to let the relationship go when? Call me 513 749-101110:19 pm - 03 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
I’m giving away eppsie tickets at 4:20 on @wiznationcincy #goodluck #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp… instagram.com/p/BdgFaVzgV5g/8:50 pm - 03 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Happy wednesday. A little 2018 motivation #fashoquote #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp listen live… instagram.com/p/BdfXdN1g2BK/2:08 pm - 03 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Coming up next I got tickets to see the homie eppsie at the Us Bank Arena April 20th at 4:20… instagram.com/p/BddfKImAT_S/8:37 pm - 02 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
I woke up to go to work and the car said -1 degrees #Wtfasho but instead of complaining about… instagram.com/p/BddAUUcA8xv/4:07 pm - 02 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Happy New Year 2018. I go live on @wiznationcincy from 3 to 7 #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp @… instagram.com/p/BdamfK0gxBd/5:43 pm - 01 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
@BogartsShows was lit @wiznationcincy #WizBlakeMasilinNYEBash #happynewyear2018 instagram.com/p/BdZYvctg_ib/6:25 am - 01 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
We at @BogartsShows #wizblakeMaislinNyeBash live on @wiznationcincy #lit @ Bogart's instagram.com/p/BdZNFILAvGs/4:43 am - 01 Jan 2018
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho 2:50 pm - 31 Dec 2017
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours