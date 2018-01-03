Farruko, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott Ft. Bad Bunny Rvssian – “Krippy Kush Remix” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

3 reads Leave a comment
The Latin Trap song “Krippy Kush” has become a popular track on the Latin billboard charts thanks to Farruko, Bad Bunny, and Rvssian along with Nicki Minaj. The original remix track had 21 savage as a featured artists that now has Travis Scott featured on the song in his place. Peep the remix visual below directed by Eif Rivera.
