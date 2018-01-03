YOUNG M.A.: Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

DJ Khaled is the new face of Weight Watchers, but Brooklyn’s Young M.A. has also been looking slimmer of late.

The young emcee shared her new look on Instagram, writing, “I’ve stopped eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb…)… I cut my liquor intake into ‘occasionally only’ lol. I’ve been in the gym consistently…and I’ve been watching my calorie intake. It was discipline for me of course. In two months I’ve dropped 20 pounds. Always wanted to change my diet but wasn’t mentally ready for it at first. Honestly since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted. I wake up with full energy, and also mentally I feel good.”

She hopes that her transformation inspires her followers to change the things in their own lives they’re unhappy with. And there’s more good news — M.A. promises more music is on the way.

Fasho THoughts:

Ooouuuu!

Maybe there should be a hip-hop version of The Biggest Loser .

. If your New Year’s resolution involves getting into better shape, consider following M.A’s lead.

Work smarter, not harder — if you’re putting in time at the gym and not worrying about what you put into your body, you’re making more work for yourself.

