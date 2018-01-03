Uncategorized
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Mispronounces Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Loses $3,200 [Video]

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty

Nick was a contestant on Jeopardy on Monday, where he was asked to provide the question to a clue that included Coolio’s song “Gangsta’s Paradise” and author John Milton’s book “Paradise Lost.”

He answered with “Gangster’s Paradise Lost” — which was almost correct — except he said -ster instead of -sta.

Nick was awarded $1,600 at first, but the judges weren’t having it and deducted the money when judges found his answer to be inaccurate, taking away an additional $1,600. Chck out the hilarious video below:

 

