Drake Shouts Out Meek On Jay-Z’s ‘Family Feud’ Remix [Listen]

Drake Raps:

“I need my paper long, like a Milly verse / Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing, when we really blood? / Nobody wins win the family feuds…

Listen to full stream below:

