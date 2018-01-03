9 O'Clock News
#MichaelBJordan’s New Girlfriend Revealed! The Ladies Are Up In Arms About It! [Photos]

Posted 4 hours ago
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Arrivals

Michael B Jordan is super BAE MATERIAL but ladies, we may just have the first heart-break of 2018 happening here. Scroll down below to see more:

Allegedly, the Black Panther star has a new girlfriend named Ashlyn Castro who’s head over heels in love with him (of course she is!) and she’s sharing their love all over social media.

#MichaelBJordan & his new rumored bae Ashley on #NYE. ***See Previous Post***

The pair spent New Years Eve together and she also celebrated Kwanza with the Black Panther star and his friends.

Here’s some clip of Michael and Ashylyn at the same Kwanza party.

Some trolls on #BlackTwitter are so upset she’s not a sista they are calling for boycotting the upcoming Black Panther movie.

Now my heart hurts too ladies but I don’t know about alll lat! Do you think they’re taking it too far?

See Tweets Below

 

