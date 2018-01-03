MichaelBJordan’s New Girlfriend Revealed! The Ladies Are Up In Arms About It! [Photos]

Michael B Jordan is super BAE MATERIAL but ladies, we may just have the first heart-break of 2018 happening here. Scroll down below to see more:
Concrete Catwalk: 15 Pictures Of Michael B. Jordan Looking Smooth, Suave, & Dapper
1. Michael B. Jordan brought his mother, Donna Jordan, to the NAACP Image Awards in 2014.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Who will be the lucky lady on Michael’s arm this year?Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. One thing’s for sure: he cleans up nicely.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. No matter what he puts on, his handsome features are basically undeniable.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. So GQ!Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. It’s no surprise that he’s been dubbed Michael “Bae” Jordan.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Are you feeling this look?Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Smooth and suave.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Eyes behind designer shades.Source:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Million dollar smile.Source:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Presidential Cut.Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Posted with Hov. Two kings.Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. And he’s a selfie god.Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Rocking a Musika Frere blazer.Source:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Michael B. Jordan has to be one of the best dressed fellas in Hollywood.Source:Instagram 15 of 15
Allegedly, the Black Panther star has a new girlfriend named Ashlyn Castro who’s head over heels in love with him (of course she is!) and she’s sharing their love all over social media.
The pair spent New Years Eve together and she also celebrated Kwanza with the Black Panther star and his friends.
Here’s some clip of Michael and Ashylyn at the same Kwanza party.
Some trolls on #BlackTwitter are so upset she’s not a sista they are calling for boycotting the upcoming Black Panther movie.
Now my heart hurts too ladies but I don’t know about alll lat! Do you think they’re taking it too far?
See Tweets Below