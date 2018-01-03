The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Originally Sounded With T-Pain & Joey Badass [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Post Malone‘s “Rockstar” has been ruling the airwaves nationwide for the last few months, so it comes as a pretty big surprise that the song originally sounded totally different than the one we know and love today.

Post Malone released the original as a remix, which has T-Pain and Joey Badass on it. Not only was Joey on it, but he apparently was a ghostwriter for it, too! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos