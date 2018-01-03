The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony was in a disgruntled state yet again when he called Rickey Smiley this morning. He recaps his very eventful holiday, starting with getting locked up on the day after Christmas, and ending with him shooting himself in the shoulder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Top 10 People That Need To Stay In 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

Top 10 People That Need To Stay In 2017

Continue reading How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Top 10 People That Need To Stay In 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 hours ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 2 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos