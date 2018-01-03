Uncategorized
Will Smith Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith & Shares This Love Note [PHOTO]

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith joining Instagram continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. 

The actor took to the social platform to celebrate his 20-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and shared what their relationship taught him about love.

Accompanying a photo of their wedding day in 1997, the actor wrote:

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since.

Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.

I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.

I have learned that

Love is Listening.

Love is Giving.

Love is Freedom.

Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”

Beautiful. Who knew Will was so poetic? And he’s also hilarious with this pic he posted of his wife… and feet!! Lol

Our 20th Anniversary is in 4 Days! That’s a Real Feet… :-)… Get it!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

