#PRAYFORKIMANDKANYE: Son Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
20 reads
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s son Saint West spent two days in the hospital last week with pneumonia.

The two-year-old fell sick after Christmas and was brought to the hospital last Thursday with a bad case of pneumonia. His parents stayed with him at the hospital the entire time until he was finally released on Saturday. TMZ reports that he is now recovering at home and is doing well.

Fasho THoughts:

  • You can’t take any chances with a sick child.
  • His little sister is arriving soon, so Saint has to be all better.
  • It’s all part of parenthood
