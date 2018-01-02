Fasho Celebrity News
NAS, KELIS: Custody Battle Continues

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

It’s a new year, but Nas and Kelis are still at odds in their custody battle over their son Knight.

The Queens rapper claims that his former wife has been “hostile” and uncooperative in working out an arrangement for the eight-year-old, according to TMZ. Legal documents indicate that Nasir Jones is requesting time with his son on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month, from Friday after school through Monday morning. Up until now, he claims that the Kaleidoscope songstress has dictated the place, time, location and duration of the visitations.

Nas and Kelis dated for two years before tying the knot in 2003. They officially divorced in 2010.

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Before their divorce was finalized, the couple had already started what would be a lengthy legal battle. In 2009, they argued over child support and spousal support.
  • Their separation also influenced much of Nas’s 2012 album, Life Is Good.
  • Despite any of their legal battles, Nas has spoken highly of Kelis following their divorce. In 2012, he called her “an amazing woman” and said, “That’s the mother of my child and she’s great and everything is good.”
