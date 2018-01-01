BEYONCE: No Deal On A Seal

The feds just handed Beyonce some lemons — by saying her testimony in that Blue Ivy trademark case will remain public.

Mrs. Carter asked that the U.S. Trademark and Patent office seal the details about when and where she’ll take the stand, saying she’s concerned for her family’s safety, as well as the safety of people around the courtroom — who could be endangered if the BeyHive swoops in. But the folks in charge didn’t believe they need to “reduce the dangerous pandemonium that so often marks Mrs. Carter’s public appearances,” so the show will go on — in public.

Bey filed for a slew of trademarks on the name of daughter Blue Ivy, but an event planner named Veronica Morales claims the name is too close to her own Blue Ivy company, which started operations three years before Bey and Jay‘s little cutie was even born. (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

It should be a matter of who got there first — advantage, Morales.

Bey obviously has enough to buy the name if she wants it that badly.

It’s not like she’s using the kid’s picture to promote the company.

