RICH THE KID: “New Freezer,” New Ice

Rich the Kid is living up to his name.

He just dropped $200,000 on a diamond pendant to celebrate “New Freezer,” his hit single with Kendrick Lamar. The white and rose gold chain is adorned with a whopping 2790 diamonds.

It was created by Icebox Diamonds and Watches in Atlanta. (TMZ)

Fasho THoughts:

Maybe try having a hit on your own without a hip-hop superstar before taking a victory lap.

Merry Christmas!

When your hard work finally pays off, it’s OK to splurge a little bit.

