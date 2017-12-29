RICH THE KID: “New Freezer,” New Ice

2 reads Leave a comment
Rich the Kid is living up to his name.
He just dropped $200,000 on a diamond pendant to celebrate “New Freezer,” his hit single with Kendrick Lamar. The white and rose gold chain is adorned with a whopping 2790 diamonds.
It was created by Icebox Diamonds and Watches in Atlanta. (TMZ)
Fasho THoughts:
- Maybe try having a hit on your own without a hip-hop superstar before taking a victory lap.
- Merry Christmas!
- When your hard work finally pays off, it’s OK to splurge a little bit.
