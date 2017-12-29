The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Tells New Mom There’s Patron In Her Breastmilk [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley, a.k.a. Nurse Jenkins in this Prank Call, calls up a woman named Angie, whose premature newborn is still at the hospital after birth. Nurse Jenkins tells Angie that they ran some tests and found that there was Crown Royal, Patron and other alcoholic beverages in her breastmilk. Angie will not be slandered, and immediately comes for Nurse Jenkins. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Tries To Get The Car Wash To Give Dime Bag Back [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Turning Into A Fan Of His Own Cast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Says Brother’s Child Support Is In The Way Of New Boat Purchase [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos