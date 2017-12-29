Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Man Calls Woman's Father With Relationship Demands

Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls a man claiming he has been taking his daughter out on dates. He says that now, he wants to take his daughter out to Atlanta for the weekend, but wanted to get his permission first. However, things quickly spiral out of control when he gives too many details and has too many demands. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this hilarious call from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

