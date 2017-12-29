The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Randy Kessler On Why You Should Be Nice In A Custody Battle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Randy Kessler was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He answered everybody’s questions about divorce, child support and custody battles. He explains why, no matter how tempting it is, you shouldn’t be nasty to the other side when you’re battling in court for custody. In fact, things work out for the better when you go the extra mile. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

