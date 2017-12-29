iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room

iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room

Bono of U2 Says What About Hip-Hop?

Claims It's the only place for "young male anger"

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
“As per an interview he gave to Rolling Stone, Bono isn’t down with the fact that hip-hop, in its current incarnation, seems to be the only place where musical creativity can show even a tinge of inner angst. “I think music has gotten very girly,” he said, implying that rock music has lost some of its essence, which was usually associated with masculine hedonism.

“And there are some good things about that,” he added, “but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good.” Generally speaking, Bono still hasn’t lost faith in the system and agrees with his son Elijah, who “believes that a rock and roll revolution is around the corner”. The jury is still out on whether or not that will actually happen, since rock hasn’t really had a top charting act, in the crossover sense, in quite some time. That being said, the recognition of hip-hop’s front row seat in the pop culture lexicon by Bono is just another sign that the genre is as dominant as ever.” – HNHH

umm this is like a back handed compliment. It’s like pulling teeth for people to simply acknowledge that Hip-hop continues to dominate music, air waves, versatility, popularity, and all.

 

Photos