Drake’s “Take Care” Continues Six Year Run On Billboard Charts

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Drake’s “Take Care” Continues Six Year Run On Billboard Charts

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Drake’s “Take Care” has some serious mileage.

Sales don’t necessarily translate to quality, but every so often a quality album proves to be a commercial success. Such is the case with Drake‘s Take Care, an album many feel to be the Toronto rapper’s magnum opus. Since he released it back in 2011, Drake’s second studio album has officially spent over two hundred and fifty weeks on the Billboard 200 charts. That’s nearly six years, and a true testament to Drake’s artistic longevity. Ultimately, it makes sense that it’s Take Care, as the project was almost certainly Drake’s defining release.

READ MORE

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos