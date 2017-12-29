The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Randy Kessler On How Tyrese Violated Immigration Laws [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Randy Kessler talks about changes in legislation and how they will affect fathers in their fight for custody of their children. 50/50 law spreading across the country thanks to men’s rights groups and how Trump’s tax plan might hurt the poor in terms of divorce and custody. Dad’s who fight for custody do better than moms.

Randy also sheds light on Tyrese‘s recent admission that he initially married his ex-wife so she could stay in the country- will he suffer any legally consequences? Click on the audio player to hear about that and more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos