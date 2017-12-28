Keyshia Cole Order To Cash Out

Remember when Keyshia Cole beat the breaks off of a lady? No?

“Sabrina Mercadel had sued Keyshia for the 2014 incident, where she had gone to Birdman’s West L.A. condo in the middle of the night and accused the Cash Money CEO of cheating on her. Mercadel, who was in the unit, was on the receiving end of Keyshia’s rage. She says Keyshia punched her in the face, yanked her hair and clawed her face and mouth with her nails.

Sabrina says she lost the use of a finger as a result of the attack.

The suit ended with a judgment against Keyshia for $100,635. That’s a lot of money, but nowhere near the $4 million Sabrina was after.” – TMZ

I wonder if that fight was worth it, you know, since Birdman is “engaged” to Toni Braxton.

