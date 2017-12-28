Is A Baby On The Way?

As 2017 comes to a close, I would be lying to say Cardi hasn’t had a poppin year. From breaking records, topping the charts, shoe deals, clothing ads, covering the top magazines, and more. But remember that saying, “New level, new devil” and it seems like that recently has been happening.
The leaking of Offset’s private videos, to now maybe a baby on the way?
“…Celina Powell dropped bombshell on Instagram earlier today, after she shared a picture of a recent sonogram on Instagram with her followers, claiming that the father of her unborn child is Migos rapper Offset. He is currently engaged to Cardi B, who is one of rap’s hottest stars. Needless to say, this should be interesting.” – HNHH
These past few months have been a complete mess… but I finally found enough strength to open up about what’s going on. . Yes I am expecting & yes she’s a GIRL 💖 my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better. I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus . I know y’all like “this bitch done faked hella pregnancies “ but this time there’s NOOO doubt. I can’t wait to meet you my angel 👶🏽💕 THIS IS A 3D ULTRASOUND AT BABY ZOOM IN CASLE ROCK COLORADO 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 in the video my sister says “yeah IT definitely looks like it’s dad “ not HIS dad
Lawdddd!
Sounds like 2018 is about to kick off real skressful