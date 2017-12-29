SOLANGE REVEALS HER FIGHTING “AUTONOMIC DISORDER”

Ms. “Crane In The Sky”, sister of Beyonce’ Knowles Carter, Solange revealed via Social Media that she won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE and for the past five months she has been treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder.

Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me…

According to The Mayo Clinic:

Autonomic nerve disorders (dysautonomia) refer to disorders of autonomic nervous system (ANS) function. Dysautonomia is a general term used to describe a breakdown or abnormal function of the ANS. The autonomic nervous system controls much of your involuntary functions. Symptoms are wide-ranging and can include problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out (syncope), weakness, and cognitive impairment.

We will continue to pray for Solange as she fights her fight.

