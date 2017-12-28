CHIEF KEEF: Wanted Man

Chief Keef is a wanted man and it’s all over a fender bender.

The Chicago rapper was supposed to appear in court earlier this month but failed to show up. He was involved in a small fender bender in Hollywood back in September and when cops ran his information they found that he was driving on a suspended licence. He skipped his scheduled court appearance and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Keef missed a court date in Miami earlier this year. He skipped another one back in 2014.

Hey, he’s a busy guy. Maybe the court should come to him .

. Doesn’t he have someone who can make sure he gets to court?

