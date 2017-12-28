CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thanks, Obama

2 reads Leave a comment
Chance the Rapper has always been good about giving back to the youth of his hometown pf Chicago — and he’s teaming with former President Barack Obama for a new effort to do just that.
Chance, who spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit last month, appears in a public service announcement for My Brother’s Keeper — an initiative aimed at increasing mentorship in minority communities. The MC is shown using his phone to watch Obama deliver a speech from his own phone while seated at a piano, which is fitting, as he has specifically donated to the arts programs in public schools in Chicago — both time and money.
Fasho THoughts:
- Chance doesn’t just talk about helping — he’s made a couple of million-dollar donations to education in Chicago.
- He stays away from harsh messages, but he’s still as political as anyone out there.
- Can we start in on those Chance 2028 signs yet?
