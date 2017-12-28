Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thanks, Obama

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper has always been good about giving back to the youth of his hometown pf Chicago — and he’s teaming with former President Barack Obama for a new effort to do just that.

Chance, who spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit last month, appears in a public service announcement for My Brother’s Keeper — an initiative aimed at increasing mentorship in minority communities. The MC is shown using his phone to watch Obama deliver a speech from his own phone while seated at a piano, which is fitting, as he has specifically donated to the arts programs in public schools in Chicago — both time and money.

Fasho THoughts:

  • Chance doesn’t just talk about helping — he’s made a couple of million-dollar donations to education in Chicago.
  • He stays away from harsh messages, but he’s still as political as anyone out there.
  • Can we start in on those Chance 2028 signs yet?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

chance the rapper , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , obama , thanks

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 7 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos