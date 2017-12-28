CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thanks, Obama

Chance the Rapper has always been good about giving back to the youth of his hometown pf Chicago — and he’s teaming with former President Barack Obama for a new effort to do just that.

Chance, who spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit last month, appears in a public service announcement for My Brother’s Keeper — an initiative aimed at increasing mentorship in minority communities. The MC is shown using his phone to watch Obama deliver a speech from his own phone while seated at a piano, which is fitting, as he has specifically donated to the arts programs in public schools in Chicago — both time and money.

Fasho THoughts:

Chance doesn’t just talk about helping — he’s made a couple of million-dollar donations to education in Chicago.

He stays away from harsh messages, but he’s still as political as anyone out there.

Can we start in on those Chance 2028 signs yet?

