Ne-Yo Talks About The Day He Called His Mom At Work & Told Her To Quit [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Ne-Yo was hanging out on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” The cast reminisced with him about debuting his hit “Champagne Life” on the show, and all the memories the song itself conjures up. Ne-Yo also tells the beautiful story of the day he got a check so big that he actually called his mother at her job and told her to walk out and never go back! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos