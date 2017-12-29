Did Cardi B and Offset ‘Get It In’ on IG Live?

Did Cardi B and Offset ‘Get It In’ on IG Live?

Via | HipHopDX

Cardi B has never been shy about her personal life. Back in September, she boasted about hooking up with her fiancé Offset to celebrate the success of “Bodak Yellow.” Now, the Bronx native has taken it a step further and appears to have posted a live video of her having sex with the Migos rapper.

The future Mrs. Offset initially posted the video on Instagram Stories before it disappeared but The Shade Room was able to capture the crass display of affection.

She can be heard saying, “I ain’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour.”

According to TMZ, a rep for Cardi said the “sex tape” was a joke.

Photos