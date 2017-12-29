7-Man Charlotte Rap Group Arrested In Million-Dollar Bank & Identity Theft Scheme

9 O'Clock News
7-Man Charlotte Rap Group Arrested In Million-Dollar Bank & Identity Theft Scheme

Via | HIPHOPDX

CHARLOTTE, NC – Seven members of a Charlotte-area Hip Hop outfit known as Freebandz Gang (no relation to Future) went the extra mile in proving you can’t believe everything these rappers flaunt on YouTube and Instagram.

According to WSOCTV Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports the aspiring rap group had been running an elaborate social media scheme where they solicit people to open a “straw” bank account for $500-$1,000 and then deposit altered checks — and make off with the cash before the banks even had a clue.

The indictment also accuses the group of running elaborate identity theft loopholes where they would use the info to buy cars and phones, and then flip them on the street — or resell them. Through all the capers, the Feds speculate that the group made off with roughly $1.2 million before they were busted.

