Via | HotNewHipHop

Rihanna has just surpassed a celebratory moment in her musical career. The “Work” singer has successfully completed 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts, thanks to her Anti album.

Rihanna’s eighth studio album was released in January of 2016 exclusively on Tidal via Samsung. At first, Anti landed at #27 on the Billboard 200, but quickly jumped to the top spot after a global release the following week.

