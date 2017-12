Rickey Smiley & D’Essence Enjoy A Father-Daughter Boat Ride! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you know Rickey Smiley, you know that one of his favorite places to be is on the lake in his boat. He shares a beautiful sun-light moment with his daughter, D’Essence on the water. Check out this exclusive video to watch the lovely moment unfold in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

