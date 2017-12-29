T.I. Takes Single Moms On $20K Shopping Spree

Rapper T.I. told all the single moms in Target to meet him in the back and “You Can Have Whatever You Like ”.

The King of Grand Hustle, Mr. Harris in the flesh spent 20K in 30 minutes to make sure these single moms in a Target Store in the ATL, Christmas was a little more Merry and Bright.

Wish I could’ve came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS !!!!

Check out TIP’s VIDEO post below

