T.I. Takes Single Moms On $20K Shopping Spree

T.I. Takes Single Moms On $20K Shopping Spree

Posted 2 hours ago
Rapper T.I. told all the single moms in Target to meet him in the back and “You Can Have Whatever You Like 🎶”.

The King of Grand Hustle, Mr. Harris in the flesh spent 20K in 30 minutes to make sure these single moms in a Target Store in the ATL, Christmas was a little more Merry and Bright.

Wish I could’ve came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!

Check out TIP’s VIDEO  post below

Photos