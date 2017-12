Police Brutality Activist, Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, whose death at the hands of an NYPD officer arresting him over untaxed cigarettes sparked national outrage, is in a coma after suffering a heart attack.

Via B. Scott

Esaw Snipes-Garner, Erica’s mother, told The News her daughter’s condition was grave but the family hadn’t given up hope. “(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” the mom said.

We will continue to keep the family of Eric Garner in our prayers, and keep you posted on Erica Garner progress.

