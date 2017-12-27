PRAYFORRIHANNA: Cousin Shot and Killed in Barbados

0 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna spent Christmas back home on the island of Barbados, surrounded by family. She never expected it would be the last time she’d ever see one of her cousins.
21-year-old Tavon Alleyne was shot and killed just a day after celebrating the holiday with his famous cousin. Rihanna shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”
Police say Tavon was shot multiple times while walking near his home. The shooter has not been identified. (TMZ)
