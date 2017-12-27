AZEALIA BANKS: Claims She’s Going To Sue Wendy Williams

Azealia Banks says she’s going to sue Wendy Williams in 2018.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Banks shared a meme of Williams with a message about her fan base. She wrote, “The last five years taught me when you’re an Azealia Banks stan, you can make it thru anything,” adding a note in the caption, “TOUGH AS STEEL…Wendy is getting sued top of 2018.” Earlier this year Banks said she broke down in tears after Williams suggested she was a prostitute during a live broadcast of her show.

This is the second time this month Banks talked about bringing a beef to a courtroom. She claimed that she could sue Remy Ma “for trying to paint me in a false light” by posting “pictures [that] were not of my vagina yet she showed them to the world trying to say it was.”

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Wait, is that a crime?

Threatening lawsuits is not really in keeping with the spirit of the season.

Wendy really has a mouth on her.

