Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Eminem Ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

The Detroit MC  Eminem has been hinting at the release of his new video for his popular new single “Walk On water” since earlier in the week.  Eminem puts himself in a dark room full with a mic before walking into a bunch of Eminem’s sitting as writers as he gets his point across while they take notes on their typewriters. Beyonce did not make an appearance in the video although she is featured n the song. Watch the visual for the lead single “Walk On water” for Eminem’s 8th studio album to hit number one on the charts, below.

 

 

Detroit Piston’s Season Opener at Little Caesar’s Arena!

18 photos Launch gallery

Detroit Piston’s Season Opener at Little Caesar’s Arena!

Continue reading Eminem Ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Detroit Piston’s Season Opener at Little Caesar’s Arena!

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingsharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , beyonce , Eminem , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif The Night King , Kingin Forever , revival , Revival Tour , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , Walk On Water

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 7 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 7 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos