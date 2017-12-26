Fasho Celebrity News
KHLOE KARDASHIAN: Shows Off Baby Bump, Again

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Khloe Kardashian used a Christmas greeting on Instagram to wish her followers a happy holiday, but also to show off her baby bump again.

Khloe, who is now six months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby, is photographed wearing a silvery, sheer outfit and cradling her baby bump. She wrote, “Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump.”

Khloe confirmed her pregnancy in October and said she’s due in early 2018.

FAsho Thoughts:

  • This is Khloe’s first child but Tristan’s second. He has a one-year-old son.
  • She was so secretive about her pregnancy early on but now she seems more than happy to show off her belly.
  • Christmas is going to be much different for her next year.
Photos