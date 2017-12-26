Fasho Celebrity News
LIL WAYNE: Drops a New Dedication

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Lil Wayne dropped a present for fans on Christmas Day — a new mixtape.

Dedication 6 can be streamed or downloaded at DatPiff.com/d6. It has guest spots from Nicki Minaj (for a version of Post Malone’s “Rockstar”), Gudda GuddaEuro and others. It also includes the previously released tracks “Blackin Out” (which samples Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.”) and a remix of 21 Savage’s “Bank Account.”

The last Dedication mixtape was released in 2015.

 

