News
Home > News

A New Version Of Kanye West’s “Real Friends” Has Surfaced, And DMX Is On It

DMX and Ty Dolla Sign make for an interesting juxtaposition

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 21, 2017
1 reads
Leave a comment
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On of the most popular songs on Kanye West‘s latest album, The Life Of Pablo, is undoubtedly the smooth and sultry “Real Friends” with assistance from Ty Dolla Sign. Nearly two years ago now, Swizz Beatz announced that a remix of the beloved song would be coming out soon. Depending on your definition of “soon,” Beatz didn’t completely lie, because that remix has finally come to fruition, though it didn’t exactly come out, but rather, got leaked by someone who seemingly hacked some secret files.

The remixed “Real Friends” that Swizz teased was one with DMX on the song, which at first glance–and at first listen–sounds a little odd to add to a track with Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign. Now that the song has surfaced, it’s clear that the intro from DMX most definitely gives the song a different vibe from the original, and the stylings of X and Ty serve as a cool juxtaposition for one another.

You can listen to the leaked, DMX-laced version of “Real Friends” here  at your own discretion. There’s no telling when the song will be taken down, since it is an unofficial release.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 days ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 4 days ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 1 week ago
12.14.17
Photos