#WTFasho Have You Ever Got A Weird Christmas Gift???
Written By: Don Juan Fasho
Posted December 21, 2017
1 reads Leave a comment
Why give normal Christmas gifts this year when you can roll out something totally unique and weird, such as …
- A Christmas tree costume
- A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini
- An upside-down Christmas tree
- A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops
- The Die Hard Christmas poem book
- A Game of Thrones tree topper
- A red Solo cup tree ornament
- A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts
- A grill-cleaning robot (Huffington Post)
a , Christmas , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , gift , Got , Have , You , Weird , Ever , #WTFasho
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Today’s the day! I giving away a Free PS4... A Free Tv and more... 1142 Harrison ave from 12 to… instagram.com/p/BdDEYBBAx1f/2:22 pm - 23 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Tomorrow it’s on Fasho!!! at the MetroPCS at 1142 Harrison Ave, 45030 Noon-2pm and the 10591… instagram.com/p/BdAvEOwANC-/4:38 pm - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Files from @FOX19 #happyHolidays #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp @ FOX19 instagram.com/p/BdAfVoQA9zC/2:20 pm - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Happy holidays from #SantaFasho thanks @Fox19Jessica @wiznationcincy… instagram.com/p/BdAc9PsAvEu/2:12 pm - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Watch ya boy on @FOX19 at 8:40 @wiznationcincy #thegreenroom #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp @ FOX19 instagram.com/p/BdAWjzggAw8/1:05 pm - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Your thoughts on this @iamcardib #bartiercardi hear it in @wiznationcincy… instagram.com/p/Bc_j0n6ADYv/5:41 am - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
With the 5x NBA champion #RonHarper #cooldude #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp #TBT instagram.com/p/Bc_APEcg3ck/12:30 am - 22 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
RT @wiznationcincy: #WTFasho Khole Kardashian Is Pregnant By Tristan Thompson!!!! [PHOTO] trib.al/I9lavBm fb.me/80b7xXjDg8:25 pm - 21 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
RT @iamcardib: BARTIER CARDI ft 21 comes out at Midnight and I’m as nervous as the first time i put a song out 😦!Make sure ya check it out8:25 pm - 21 Dec 2017
IG: @DonJuanFasho@donjuanfasho
Happy holidays from #santaFasho live on @wiznationcincy from 3 to 7 #donjuanfashothepeopleschamp instagram.com/p/Bc-iFPYA9j4/8:10 pm - 21 Dec 2017
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours