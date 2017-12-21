Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Have You Ever Got A Weird Christmas Gift???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted December 21, 2017
Why give normal Christmas gifts this year when you can roll out something totally unique and weird, such as …

  • A Christmas tree costume
  • A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini
  • An upside-down Christmas tree
  • A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops
  • The Die Hard Christmas poem book
  • A Game of Thrones tree topper
  • A red Solo cup tree ornament
  • A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts
  • A grill-cleaning robot (Huffington Post)
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

