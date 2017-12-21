WTFasho Have You Ever Got A Weird Christmas Gift???

Why give normal Christmas gifts this year when you can roll out something totally unique and weird, such as …

A Christmas tree costume

A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini

An upside-down Christmas tree

A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops

The Die Hard Christmas poem book

A Game of Thrones tree topper

A red Solo cup tree ornament

A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts

A grill-cleaning robot (Huffington Post)

