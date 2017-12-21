LIL WAYNE, BEYONCE, TRAVIS SCOTT: Christmas Wish List

Sunday night, the big guy from the North Pole will rush around the world with his reindeer and sleigh, sliding down chimneys at all the houses where good little boys and girls live. In the holiday spirit, we decided to make a special wish list of the musical gifts we hope to receive in 2018.

Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V. At this point, we’re not sure how anything could live up to all this hype, but we still want Weezy’s art released and heard by the world. If the Grinch’s heart can grow three sizes all of a sudden, why not Birdman’s? Free Tha Carter!

Daily Gucci. In September, the East Atlanta Santa vowed to flood the streets and drop a mixtape “every other day” in 2018. If there’s anyone out there with the work ethic to pull it off, it might just be Guwop.

Huncho Jack. Quavo has become one of hip-hop’s most in-demand featured artists, while Travis Scott has also been on the rise. The two have teased a collaborative project for months, and now it’s time to show and prove. Last we heard, everything was recorded and just needed to be mixed and mastered. But knowing we’re so close to hearing what could be a classic team-up makes it even harder to wait.

Watch the Throne 2. Hey, it’s a wish list, right? That means we can hope to hear a new project from Jay Z and Kanye West — even if they aren’t currently speaking to one another.

Untitled Beyonce Project. A lot has changed in the world and the queen’s life since Lemonade. The BeyHive wants — no, needs — new music from the queen. And with her Coachella performance on the horizon, it wouldn’t hurt to have some new material. If you listen to the fans, you’ll hear speculation that when Beyonce was rocking her braids over the summer it was confirmation that she was working on some new music. And if a solo ‘Yonce project is too much to ask, how about that Jay and Beyonce joint album and another Carter family tour?

We Are Young Money 2. This one’s really a reach, but who wouldn’t love to hear Young Money’s “Big Three” — Weezy, Drake and Nicki Minaj — pull together the triangle offense and put the rest of the game on notice?

What project or tour are you looking forward to the most in 2018?

What would your “musical lump of coal” be? New music from Tyga ?

? We got a lot of great music in 2017. If next year is even half as good, we’re in great shape.

Where are you, Yeezy? Remember when we heard Kanye was gonna drop two or even three albums in 2017? Meanwhile, we haven’t even gotten one.

