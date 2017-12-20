Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Khole Kardashian Is Pregnant By Tristan Thompson!!!! [PHOTO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 32 mins ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Khole Kadashian has made her announcement that her and her new baby daddy Tristan Thompson…

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ”

 

Fasho thoughts:

  • Are you happy for her?
  • How does Lamar Odom feel?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#WTFasho , By , DONJUAFASHO , FASHO CELBRITY NEWS , Is , Khole Kardashian , Pregnant , tristan thompson

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Photos