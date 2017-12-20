Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho ALEX TREBEK: Jeopardy Host Makes Sexist Comment

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 52 mins ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Alex Trebek is getting some backlash over a comment he made to a female Jeopardy contestant on Tuesday night’s show.

The game show host was interviewing Lisa Beth Davis, who is a retired Army Master Sergeant, and said, “That must be really tough for a woman because a master sergeant is giving orders most of the time.” Davis seem to be unfazed by the question and answered, “I’m pretty bossy because I’m the oldest, so I know how to tell people what to do.” She might want to tell Trebek not to ask questions like that to women. (TMZ)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#WTFasho , Alex Trebek , comment , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , host , Jeopardy , Makes , Sexist

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 22 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 24 hours ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 6 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 6 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Photos