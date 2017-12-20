WTFasho ALEX TREBEK: Jeopardy Host Makes Sexist Comment

Alex Trebek is getting some backlash over a comment he made to a female Jeopardy contestant on Tuesday night’s show.

The game show host was interviewing Lisa Beth Davis, who is a retired Army Master Sergeant, and said, “That must be really tough for a woman because a master sergeant is giving orders most of the time.” Davis seem to be unfazed by the question and answered, “I’m pretty bossy because I’m the oldest, so I know how to tell people what to do.” She might want to tell Trebek not to ask questions like that to women. (TMZ)

