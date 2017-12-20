Fasho Celebrity News
JEREMIH, TY DOLLA $IGN: Collab Complete

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Jeremih is having a busy week.

Right after dropping the remixed version of Merry Christmas, Lil’ Mama — his holiday album with Chance the Rapper — he hit us with some more musical news. Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign have finished work on their collaborative album, MihTy. It’ll have 21 tracks, but there’s no word yet on a release date.

While we wait for the album, you can at least feast your ears on the single “Dawsin’s Breek.” (HipHopDX)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Gucci Mane, Jeremih is coming for your grindin’ crown.
  • You can never have too much Jeremih.
  • Jeremih is working with some serious heavy hitters these days.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos