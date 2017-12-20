9 O'Clock News
Rick Ross Takes Shots At Birdman For Reportedly Losing His Mansion

Posted 2 hours ago
Rick Ross shows an article about Birdman losing his mansion on snapchat:

“You mean you move to Miami took out a loan on the mansion, then took out another loan on the mansion and you still ain’t paid your lil niggas. You ain’t had no money in six seven years nigga. You should have came and borrowed some from Rozay. Now you wanna f**k that old lady life up, too. You probably borrowing some money from her.”

Photos